Brazos County Youth Livestock Show continues through Saturday

Thousands of hours of work culminate this week as FFA and 4-H students show their projects at the 66th annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

“They’ve gotten up early mornings, no matter what the weather is to care for these animals. They’ve gone out after sporting events, whatever else they’re involved in and stayed out late nights taking care of these animals. You can only imagine the effort that these students have put into it,” Brazos County Youth Livestock Show President Frank Heifrin said.

For some of the more than 320 students participating, it could be up to a year’s worth of work coming together for this week’s show at the Brazos County Expo. More than 800 entries are included.

The youth livestock show began Wednesday with the rabbit, lamb and goat events and will continue through Friday before the premium auction takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Heifrin said the show is also a chance for anyone to get to see animals up close, talk to exhibitors, ask questions and better understand the work that goes into the projects and how agriculture affects their lives.

“Just come out and find somebody standing around and ask them some questions,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for that.”

Through the work the exhibitors put into their projects, Heifrin said, he hopes they understand what it takes to see a project through, saying that is something they can take into any profession, no matter if it is related to agriculture.

“I hope what these students take away is a good experience – a great experience – of feeling fulfilled that they saw a project all the way through and understood the hard work it took to get to the end of the day,” he said. “And, secondly, whatever they go on and do down the road, that they just remember the importance of agriculture and what it takes.”

Sara Anderson said there was a moment when her son, 9-year-old Knox, was discouraged while raising his rabbits, but they talked about the importance of perseverance.

This is the first year Knox, a member of the Brazos County Southwood 4-H Club, was able to participate in the show and chose to start with rabbits.

He said he would get up every morning to feed them and then eat breakfast and go to school. He said it was a cool experience that taught him about responsibility.

“He did really well,” his dad, David Anderson, said. “He was responsible and dedicated to those rabbits, and you could kind of see the joy that it brought him. Frustration at times, but he had a ton of fun doing it.”

Sara Anderson said they did not have any experience with ag projects and were not expecting to advance to the sale in their first year. She said there were lessons to be learned in not making the sale also; however, Knox’s rabbits continued to get through each round until they were part of the group advancing to Saturday’s auction.

She said she is looking forward to helping other families, and also seeing her older son help his younger brother – a first grader – when he is old enough to show his own rabbits.

She said she is thankful for the youth livestock show and hopes more people take advantage of the opportunities it provides, saying she did not know about it before her son joined the 4-H club.

“I hope he comes away with some confidence in himself that he took on a project and was successful, and he did it really himself,” she said. “He wanted to do it; we didn’t make him do it. He really took initiative to make it happen.”

Knox’s grandmother, Cathy Anderson, said it has brought joy to her heart to see her grandson so excited.

Heifrin said opportunities such as the Ag-you-cate program exist for students too young to join 4-H. Ag-you-cate is one of two programs taking place Friday. The other is the Special Edition Livestock Show that will allow special needs students from throughout the community to interact with animals in a safe way with help from a buddy participating in the show. The full schedule is available at bcyla.net.

“That’s really what the Brazos County Youth Livestock Association is about, educating and promoting agriculture and make people aware of how important that is in our society and then rewarding those kids who spend the time — the countless hours — putting together projects,” Heifrin said.

Riley Stokes, queen of the show this year and a Rudder High School freshman, said as an exhibitor, the show is a chance to come together as a county and show off their hard work.

“To me, it doesn’t really matter how I place; I just really enjoy being able to do this, and to kind of show people what I do in the agriculture community,” she said. “And then it’s just, it’s really fun. I always enjoy myself when I’m here, spending time with all my friends and family.”

Stokes began showing rabbits when she joined 4-H in third grade and said she has since added steers, heifers, commercial heifers and family and consumer science projects. All of the projects, she said, have helped her learn time management and responsibility. Beyond caring for her animals, she said, she has also become more well-spoken and confident in herself.

“It’s helped me kind of really come out of my shell and be able to talk to people and advocate for the agricultural community and just be a better me,” Stokes said.

In her role as queen and as a high school exhibitor, Stokes said she hopes the younger students looking up to her see that they can do it, too. As queen, she is part of the entire show and said she has enjoyed learning more about the other projects she has not shown.

Stokes’ father, Matt, who is also the Brazos County Youth Livestock Association board chair, said the College Station school district’s new CTE facility and ag barn will bring more opportunities to students.

After a record-breaking 2021 show with $900,000 raised during the premium auction, Heifrin said, they are hoping to surpass the $1 million mark this year. All of the money raised goes back to the exhibitors.

“The community is what makes that happen,” he said. “A team is as good as the players, but it usually only has as much momentum as the fans and the community will support it. We’re blessed to be in a community that supports agriculture, but mainly supports kids.”

