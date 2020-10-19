Brazos County will participate in eviction aid program

Brazos County will participate in a pilot program aimed at helping residents facing eviction.
The voluntary Texas Eviction Diversion Program allows eligible landlords and tenants to agree upon resolutions to the issues raised in an eviction case.
About $600,000 will be available to help Brazos County residents facing eviction under specific circumstances.
If eligibility requirements are met, past due rent obligations may be covered in full and the eviction case dismissed, according to a state website with information about the program.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that the state would direct $171 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to provide financial and legal aid for people facing eviction. In an emergency order signed earlier this month, the Texas Supreme Court established new procedures for tenants and landlords under the program.
“This is a good thing. We’re getting on the ground floor of a program that will eventually get rolled out to the state of Texas,” said Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill.
Brazos County is one of 19 Texas counties to serve as pilot counties for the program, which is set to become effective statewide Nov. 9. Hill said last week that the program, which will begin in Brazos County on Monday, is designed to help tenants and landlords alike.
The diversion program provides up to six months of rent assistance per tenant, and can go back as far as April. If a landlord and tenant agree to enter the program and are approved, payments go directly to landlords.
Locally, the Brazos Valley Community Action Program will administer the diversion program in concert with local justices of the peace. BVCAP housing coordinator Norma Karakurt said Friday that the program will ramp up to full speed over the next two weeks, and stressed that tenants and landlords must mutually agree to enter the new program.
“Our goal is to stop the evictions,” Karakurt said. “We can take calls from tenants and landlords — and we’ve had a lot of calls from landlords trying to help some of their tenants.”
Tenants must be at or below the 200 percent poverty level in terms of income, which is $25,520 for one person and $52,400 for a family of four.
“If they’re not eligible for these funds, we do have additional funds through the CARES Act,” Karakurt said. “As long as they’re income eligible, and meet a couple of the other eligibilities, we are going to be there to try and help them stop that eviction.”
In early September, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order halted most residential evictions through Dec. 31 “to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
Montgomery, Harris and Bexar counties are also serving as pilot counties in Texas.
To learn more about the program, visit https://www.txcourts.gov/programs-services/eviction-diversion-program.
