Brazos County will participate in eviction aid program

The diversion program provides up to six months of rent assistance per tenant, and can go back as far as April. If a landlord and tenant agree to enter the program and are approved, payments go directly to landlords.

Locally, the Brazos Valley Community Action Program will administer the diversion program in concert with local justices of the peace. BVCAP housing coordinator Norma Karakurt said Friday that the program will ramp up to full speed over the next two weeks, and stressed that tenants and landlords must mutually agree to enter the new program.

“Our goal is to stop the evictions,” Karakurt said. “We can take calls from tenants and landlords — and we’ve had a lot of calls from landlords trying to help some of their tenants.”

Tenants must be at or below the 200 percent poverty level in terms of income, which is $25,520 for one person and $52,400 for a family of four.

“If they’re not eligible for these funds, we do have additional funds through the CARES Act,” Karakurt said. “As long as they’re income eligible, and meet a couple of the other eligibilities, we are going to be there to try and help them stop that eviction.”