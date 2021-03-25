Brazos County will add 2,029 COVID-19 cases to official count due to reporting error

The Brazos County Health District will add 2,029 positive cases of COVID-19 to its tally of cases to account for a reporting issue with a testing site, officials announced Wednesday.

Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that the positive cases were the results of tests at the Curative testing location at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Bryan from Jan. 12 through March 12. In a press release, the health district said that it was made aware of the lack of reporting at the end of January and has been working with Curative to resolve the reporting issue since that time, adding that there is now a process in place to report cases directly to the health district.

Sullivan said that the church was the only testing site with this issue, and that all other Curative testing locations have been regularly reporting positive cases directly to the health district.

“It was frustrating,” Sullivan said of the error. “But we also don’t sulk on things for long. We gotta move on. We’ve got a lot of work to do. And so we got to learn from that, and move on to the next step. We don’t like any mistakes, but we need to learn from them and we learned a lot from this one.”