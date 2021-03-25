Brazos County will add 2,029 COVID-19 cases to official count due to reporting error

The Brazos County Health District will add 2,029 positive cases of COVID-19 to its tally of cases to account for a reporting issue with a testing site, officials announced Wednesday.
Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that the positive cases were the results of tests at the Curative testing location at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Bryan from Jan. 12 through March 12. In a press release, the health district said that it was made aware of the lack of reporting at the end of January and has been working with Curative to resolve the reporting issue since that time, adding that there is now a process in place to report cases directly to the health district.
Sullivan said that the church was the only testing site with this issue, and that all other Curative testing locations have been regularly reporting positive cases directly to the health district.
“It was frustrating,” Sullivan said of the error. “But we also don’t sulk on things for long. We gotta move on. We’ve got a lot of work to do. And so we got to learn from that, and move on to the next step. We don’t like any mistakes, but we need to learn from them and we learned a lot from this one.”
Since the cases were not reported, Sullivan said that contact tracing was not able to be done on them. He said there could have been more spread because of this.
In addition to the unreported positive cases, Sullivan said more than 14,000 tests were conducted throughout the two-month time frame.
The previously unreported numbers will increase the overall number of cases among Brazos County residents recorded since the pandemic began to 20,914.
Support Services Manager Sara Mendez said that the majority of the 2,029 positive test results are for people who are now considered recovered.
According to the health district website, recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms. This number also includes those cases that are assumed to be recovered based on the average duration of illness.
People who were tested at the site were notified of their results shortly after being tested, officials said, but those cases were not reported to the health department.
Sullivan said that the lack of reporting started at the same time as the testing site began taking insurance and began communicating with insurance companies.
“It was a channel of communication that was open before that closed for a period of time that has since been reopened,” Sullivan said of the connection between the health district and the testing site.
Mendez said that the local contact tracing center, which is a collaborative effort between Texas A&M and the health district, is the entity that noticed the testing site was not sending in testing results.
Earlier Wednesday, the Health District had reported 945 active cases of the virus among residents, along with six new deaths from COVID-19.
To date, 232 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Officials said the updated case count would be included in numbers reported today.
Sullivan also told reporters that he is concerned that there will be higher numbers of COVID-19 cases following spring break, but he added that he is hopeful that there will start to be a “broader dissociation with the numbers that we see and the numbers of individuals who end up hospitalized.”
People who have been around someone with COVID-19 do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless there are symptoms, Sullivan said. He added that there have been reinfections, so anyone who is having COVID-19 symptoms should get tested.
On Tuesday, the Brazos County Health District announced that Sullivan is officially the county health authority after having served as the alternate health authority since 2013. He is trading positions with the now former Health Authority, Dr. Eric Wilke, who is going to be the alternate health authority.
Sullivan publicly thanked Wilke for his service in the position.
“[Wilke] passed the torch to me, and I’m grateful to carry that forward, to do our best to protect the community’s health,” Sullivan said. “That’s what we’re about at the health district, and it is my honor to serve in that capacity and to help with that honorable goal.”