Brazos County voting to include paper trail

The voting process will change in Brazos County as election officials seek to align with the recently signed Texas Senate Bill 598, which requires entities in the state to show proof of a paper trail at the polls.
County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said voters will choose their candidates on the Hart voting machines as before, and then scan the paper version of their ballots into machines. The shift could come as soon as this November's municipal elections.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law on June 14. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham and Rep. Ben Leman of Anderson were among the bill's sponsors
The transition will cost the county about $1.3 million, Hancock said. If the county successfully makes the shift by November 2022, it will be eligible for the largest amount of state funding to help cover the costs. The bill requires all jurisdictions to make the shift by 2026.
"Hopefully by next November, we'll have used it in a couple of elections so people will be used to it," she said. "The check-in process will be the same. When you get your access code, you'll also get a blank piece of paper. You'll walk up to the machine, put in the access code, slide the paper into a tray and it'll take the paper. You'll cast your votes on the screen just like you currently do, and then it'll say 'print ballot.'"
Hancock said the key will be making sure voters enter their ballot into a scanner on their way out.
"The biggest thing will be making sure our voters don't think it's a receipt. I've talked to some other counties who have gone from electronic to paper and they have seen what the state calls a 'fleeing voter,' or someone who leaves with their ballot. They don't realize that is their official ballot," she said.
Hancock said election officials will need to make alternations to 480 voting machines
This November, Brazos County voters will have five early voting locations and 25 Election Day polling places, which is the same number as in 2020. Additionally, one voting location is changing this November: Wellborn Baptist Church will replace the Wellborn Community Center. Hancock said the church will be easier for election officials to set up at in advance of Election Day.
Due to construction, the College Station City Hall voting center will move to the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center this November. Hancock said she hopes the new College Station City Hall facility will be ready to host primary voting next year.
On this November's ballots will be constitutional amendments, College Station city elections and Bryan and College Station school district races.
Hancock said she didn't expect the number of voting locations to change much in 2022; she added that voters should be aware that the one-a-decade redistricting process is likely to lead to some local shifts. Commissioners Court precincts 1 and 3, which make up much of College Station and the southern part of Brazos County, have particularly experienced population growth in the past 10 years, Hancock said, so some voters may be in a new precinct — and may have different Texas and U.S. legislative representation — by next year.