Brazos County voting to include paper trail

"The biggest thing will be making sure our voters don't think it's a receipt. I've talked to some other counties who have gone from electronic to paper and they have seen what the state calls a 'fleeing voter,' or someone who leaves with their ballot. They don't realize that is their official ballot," she said.

Hancock said election officials will need to make alternations to 480 voting machines

This November, Brazos County voters will have five early voting locations and 25 Election Day polling places, which is the same number as in 2020. Additionally, one voting location is changing this November: Wellborn Baptist Church will replace the Wellborn Community Center. Hancock said the church will be easier for election officials to set up at in advance of Election Day.

Due to construction, the College Station City Hall voting center will move to the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center this November. Hancock said she hopes the new College Station City Hall facility will be ready to host primary voting next year.

On this November's ballots will be constitutional amendments, College Station city elections and Bryan and College Station school district races.