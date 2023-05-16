The Brazos County Veterans Service Office in Bryan is temporarily closed and the Brazos County Commissioners Court voted to terminate Brazos County Veterans Service Officer Alfred “Pat” Patterson during its regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters provided no further comment as to why Patterson was let go during the meeting or in a phone call Tuesday afternoon under the advice of legal counsel.

“I hired Pat a number of years ago based on the recommendation of a couple of good friends that I hope they’re still friends of mine,” Peters said before the court voted on the item. “And Pat, in a lot of ways, has done some very good things and I was aware of that. … This is a hard decision for me and, ultimately, I did what I felt like I had to do and did it.”

The office will be closed until a new veterans service officer is hired. Peters said the position will be posted in the “real new future” and added county officials will work to get the position filled in a quick manner, if possible.

“We’re going to move forward in replacing the veteran service officer,” Peters said. “In the interim, there are some numbers that are listed they can call to try to continue moving forward with their applications that maybe they’ve already filed.”

Nine citizens spoke in favor of Patterson being retained during the Commissioners Court meeting. Most were veterans and shared personal stories of how Patterson went above and beyond to help them. Most also asked the court to wait to vote on Patterson’s employment and allow him to share his side before a decision was made.

“I hope this Marine keeps his job,” Paul Carroll said of Patterson. “No one could do it better.”

Once citizens were done speaking, though, Peters called for a vote to affirm or deny his decision to terminate Patterson. The vote to terminate Patterson passed 3-2 after Peters and commissioners Chuck Konderla and Wanda Watson voted in favor of the item. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Nancy Berry voted against the item.

Until the Brazos County Veterans Service Office reopens, those seeking assistance are asked to contact the Texas Veterans Commission Northeast District at (254) 743-0549 or northeastclaims@tvc.Texas.gov, or the Texas Veterans Commission, VA Regional Office at (254) 299-9962.