Brazos County vaccine leaders share data, reflections on inoculation efforts

In interviews last week, leaders of Brazos County’s COVID-19 vaccination effort provided data chronicling their work and reflections on the county’s response to the pandemic.
More than 125 local leaders and vaccine hub volunteers gathered at the Brazos Center on June 9 to celebrate the hub. Between Jan. 25 and June 3, hub vaccinators administered 103,296 total doses, including 53,032 first Moderna doses. The hub averaged 1,519 doses administered daily.
Brazos County and the cities of College Station and Bryan jointly agreed early in 2021 to fund the vaccine hub at $300,000. Jim Stewart, who served as chief of Brazos County’s vaccine task force, told The Eagle last week that the vaccine hub ended up costing about $229,000.
The original plan, Stewart explained, was for the county to spend the money and then bill Bryan and College Station after the fact. Instead, Stewart said, the county decided not to bill the two cities and will apply for FEMA to reimburse the county for the full cost of the vaccine hub.
Additionally, a city of Bryan spokesperson said the city paid Stewart a total of $12,896 for his work as vaccine task force chief.
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said 4,073 people volunteered in some capacity at the hub, including 169 volunteer vaccinators, with an age range from 16 to mid-80s and some traveling in from Texas’ largest cities. She said people donated a total of 48,354 hours during the 15-week effort, averaging 3,223 volunteer hours per week. More than 500 volunteers were Spanish speakers and 37 volunteers could interpret in American Sign Language.
Additionally, 16 core volunteers worked over 200 hours each during the vaccine hub effort, according to Renold. In a phone interview Friday, Renold also provided broader reflections on the organization of the local COVID-19 vaccine; she said the local effort showed the need in times of crisis for communication among leaders from different realms in the community.
“I think we learned the importance of training our community on what happens when we need to stand up, whether it’s the winter storm or what’s next. … The vaccine effort wasn’t planned on and it wasn’t even thought about, and that concerns me,” Renold said. “To me, it speaks to the need to understand what everybody’s role is in a disaster and have it planned out in an emergency management plan.”
At a commissioners court meeting in early January, multiple commissioners expressed frustration with what they described as the slow rate of vaccine administration. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters subsequently asked the just-retired Stewart to organize and lead a vaccine task force.
As of Saturday, 49.68% of Brazos County’s 12-and-over population has received at least one dose; 42.12% of that population is fully vaccinated. On June 9, those percentages were 48.77% and 40.32%, respectively. At the most recent Brazos County Health District press conference, health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan gave the vaccine hub an ‘A’ grade and the countywide vaccination rate a ‘C’ grade.
Statewide, more than 56% of 12-and-up residents have gotten at least one dose, and 47.1% are fully vaccinated.
Paul Martinez, chief deputy for enforcement at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, said eight area law enforcement agencies – the four Brazos County constable’s offices, the sheriff’s office, the College Station and Bryan police departments and Texas A&M University Police — pitched in a combined 784 hours to assist with security and other forms of support at the vaccine hub.
“Nobody hesitated for a moment to help out on this community-wide effort,” Martinez said.
Stewart said that though demand for the vaccine hub diminished and it therefore closed sooner than he originally expected, he is hopeful that people will continue to get one of the available vaccines at other locations in the region. He said he was proud of the volunteers and other leaders who worked to make the Brazos Center hub possible.
“Knowing that I, and we, made a difference is a pretty powerful message,” Stewart said.