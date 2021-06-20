Brazos County vaccine leaders share data, reflections on inoculation efforts

In interviews last week, leaders of Brazos County’s COVID-19 vaccination effort provided data chronicling their work and reflections on the county’s response to the pandemic.

More than 125 local leaders and vaccine hub volunteers gathered at the Brazos Center on June 9 to celebrate the hub. Between Jan. 25 and June 3, hub vaccinators administered 103,296 total doses, including 53,032 first Moderna doses. The hub averaged 1,519 doses administered daily.

Brazos County and the cities of College Station and Bryan jointly agreed early in 2021 to fund the vaccine hub at $300,000. Jim Stewart, who served as chief of Brazos County’s vaccine task force, told The Eagle last week that the vaccine hub ended up costing about $229,000.

The original plan, Stewart explained, was for the county to spend the money and then bill Bryan and College Station after the fact. Instead, Stewart said, the county decided not to bill the two cities and will apply for FEMA to reimburse the county for the full cost of the vaccine hub.

Additionally, a city of Bryan spokesperson said the city paid Stewart a total of $12,896 for his work as vaccine task force chief.