Brazos County vaccine chief urges patience as shot supply lags

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart told county commissioners Tuesday morning that 29,000 people have so far signed up through St. Joseph Health to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Brazos Center, and 600 people have volunteered through the Heart of Texas Chapter of the Red Cross and the United Way to assist in the operations of the county’s forthcoming vaccination hub.
In a formal update to the county’s five-person governing body, Stewart said the county hopes to vaccinate 1,000 people per day at the Brazos Center beginning Monday; he told The Eagle after the meeting that state of Texas officials have not yet confirmed that those doses will arrive locally on time.
Stewart emphasized that anyone in Phase 1B — people 65 and older and individuals with certain medical conditions — can currently sign up through St. Joseph Health to receive the vaccine, even if they are not St. Joseph patients. He said 18,000 of the 29,000 people currently signed up do not go to St. Joseph for their primary medical care.
“My mission is to vaccinate 200,000 people,” Stewart said. He said the “first piece” of that mission is to vaccinate an estimated 65,000 people in Phase 1B. Stewart said that to date, St. Joseph Health has administered more than 7,500 doses in Brazos County, with Baylor Scott & White and other entities administering thousands more.
Stewart said vaccine supply issues continue to dictate the pace of vaccinations locally and statewide.
“My message is to be patient. You will get your vaccination,” Stewart said. “There are lots of us in the state of Texas putting structures together to vaccinate people, but we can only vaccinate people to the extent that we have vaccines.”
Stewart said that in the coming days, the county — in partnership with Texas A&M Health Science Center personnel and 2-1-1 Texas — will launch a “one-stop shop” call center and online portal that he expects to be better able to handle signups and vaccination information than the current St. Joseph system.
On Thursday, Stewart said, 300 people will be vaccinated at the Brazos Center for a trial run as part of ensuring the inoculation hub is ready for 1,000 people per day.
Stewart said he is aware of the massive demand locally for vaccines, and noted that some Brazos County residents are driving to Bexar County and elsewhere in search of vaccinations. He said discussions continue regarding ways to more rapidly vaccinate Brazos Valley residents, and noted that once the Brazos Center hub is fully underway, they will eventually be providing 1,000 first-dose shots and 1,000 second-dose shots per day.
“We’re pretty comfortable that we can push through 1,500 to 1,800 people per day, but when we get much larger than that, that does present some additional challenges,” Stewart said. He added, in response to a question from Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry, that the vaccine task force is looking at a potential second hub or tents in the Brazos Center parking lot in the future to make sure that officials can administer enough shots per day.
He encouraged the county commissioners and other local elected officials to come to the Brazos Center for the Thursday trial run to be seen there in support of vaccination efforts.
“Another one of our challenges is that there are people who are reluctant to receive the vaccine, and I think that the more our leadership can show that it’s safe … the better off we are,” Stewart said.
County Judge Duane Peters and multiple commissioners praised Stewart for his leadership. Stewart, a retired Army colonel who retired in December after eight years as Brazos County Chief Deputy Sheriff, now lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico and has been coordinating the local vaccination efforts remotely. Stewart is in Brazos County for the week and attended Tuesday’s meeting in person.
After the meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford told The Eagle that he appreciated Stewart’s update. A few weeks ago, Ford said, county commissioners were told that thousands of vaccines had been delivered locally but not administered. Those reports, officials later confirmed, were largely due to lags in reporting. Ford said he plans to get vaccinated when called upon and believes people “owe it to our community” to get vaccinated when able. Like Stewart, he urged patience as the process unfolds.
“I think Chief Stewart has a plan in place. If we can get people signed up, once we get 1,000 vaccines a day, we can administer vaccines very quickly and get them to the right people,” Ford said.
To sign up with st. Joseph Health, visit https://stjoseph.stlukeshealth.org/covidvaccine.