Brazos County vaccine chief urges patience as shot supply lags

Stewart said vaccine supply issues continue to dictate the pace of vaccinations locally and statewide.

“My message is to be patient. You will get your vaccination,” Stewart said. “There are lots of us in the state of Texas putting structures together to vaccinate people, but we can only vaccinate people to the extent that we have vaccines.”

Stewart said that in the coming days, the county — in partnership with Texas A&M Health Science Center personnel and 2-1-1 Texas — will launch a “one-stop shop” call center and online portal that he expects to be better able to handle signups and vaccination information than the current St. Joseph system.

On Thursday, Stewart said, 300 people will be vaccinated at the Brazos Center for a trial run as part of ensuring the inoculation hub is ready for 1,000 people per day.

Stewart said he is aware of the massive demand locally for vaccines, and noted that some Brazos County residents are driving to Bexar County and elsewhere in search of vaccinations. He said discussions continue regarding ways to more rapidly vaccinate Brazos Valley residents, and noted that once the Brazos Center hub is fully underway, they will eventually be providing 1,000 first-dose shots and 1,000 second-dose shots per day.