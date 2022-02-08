Brazos County treasurer drops reelection bid

Davis said Villarreal is a qualified candidate who has proven his abilities in the Treasurer’s Office.

“He has gone out of his way to learn all about this new software and has helped the county tremendously getting stuff done with it, so the county will be in very capable hands for sure,” Davis said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Villarreal said he will continue campaigning, despite his opponent’s endorsement.

“I’m still trying to get out there and talk to people and attend candidate forums to see if there are any concerns that people have and answering those concerns,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal was born in San Antonio and graduated from Texas State University with a business degree. After college, Villarreal worked for The First Tee of Greater San Antonio, a nonprofit organization that aims to build character in youth through the game of golf.

He moved to Bryan-College Station more than three years ago.

He said the software transition at the Treasurer’s Office has been challenging but has allowed him to get involved in different aspects of the office.