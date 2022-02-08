Brazos County treasurer drops reelection bid

Brazos County Treasurer Laura Taylor Davis has withdrawn from the race for reelection, leaving the office’s assistant chief deputy as the only candidate in the March 1 Republican primary campaigning for the position.
No Democratic candidates filed for the position, meaning the winner of the Republican primary will be uncontested in November’s general election.
Davis’ name will remain on the ballot because the official deadline to withdraw from the race has passed, but she’s asking residents not to vote for her.
“I don’t have the passion anymore to do this, and it’s been a hard past two years because we’ve changed financial software,” said Davis, who has served as county treasurer for 12 years. “It’s been difficult on everybody, and I feel like I’m not doing the county justice by not doing as well. I just feel it’s time for me to retire and move on to something else.”
If Davis wins the election, she could resign, with the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court appointing her replacement until the next election.
“I would like to say do not vote for me. I’m honored that I’ve been treasurer for these past 12 years, for their votes and their confidence in me. I appreciate everything,” Davis said. “If I do get reelected I will do my best to continue to do my job until I decide that I am totally done with it completely.”
Davis said Villarreal is a qualified candidate who has proven his abilities in the Treasurer’s Office.
“He has gone out of his way to learn all about this new software and has helped the county tremendously getting stuff done with it, so the county will be in very capable hands for sure,” Davis said.
Villarreal said he will continue campaigning, despite his opponent’s endorsement.
“I’m still trying to get out there and talk to people and attend candidate forums to see if there are any concerns that people have and answering those concerns,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal was born in San Antonio and graduated from Texas State University with a business degree. After college, Villarreal worked for The First Tee of Greater San Antonio, a nonprofit organization that aims to build character in youth through the game of golf.
He moved to Bryan-College Station more than three years ago.
He said the software transition at the Treasurer’s Office has been challenging but has allowed him to get involved in different aspects of the office.
“We almost had to go back and break everything down to bare bones, build up and look back at all of our processes to see if they’re the best process moving forward. Do we need to make changes? Do we need to restructure certain things in the office so that we can be the most efficient? I think it built a good base moving us forward,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal said the software transition helped him realize his interest in public service.
“I would say it really came from cross-training throughout the office, learning what we do and how important that job is to make sure we’re handling the county money the proper way,” he said.
Villarreal said while he doesn’t anticipate big changes in the office but wants to lead it into the digital age.
“People in general want information readily available at their fingertips, and so our transparency of putting items online, and having them as up to date as possible, is something I’d like to see done,” Villarreal said. “Then, with the financial system’s continued implementation, we’ll become more efficient to the point where there’s more record-keeping in one place.”
Early voting begins Monday and runs through Feb. 25.