Brazos County to adopt CDC's shorter COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

Brazos County Health District officials said Thursday they will opt in to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that shorten the time period during which close contacts should quarantine following exposure to a person who tests positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the CDC published new guidance for public health authorities to determine quarantine options for their jurisdictions, according to Sara Mendez, the health district’s support services manager.

Quarantine can end after the 10th day from exposure without testing if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring; quarantine can end after the seventh day with a negative test result and no symptoms, Mendez said.

She noted it is important for people to wait to get tested until 5-7 days after the point of exposure. She explained that close contact is defined as spending 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person who has the virus.