Brazos County to adopt CDC's shorter COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

Brazos County Health District officials said Thursday they will opt in to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that shorten the time period during which close contacts should quarantine following exposure to a person who tests positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the CDC published new guidance for public health authorities to determine quarantine options for their jurisdictions, according to Sara Mendez, the health district’s support services manager.
Quarantine can end after the 10th day from exposure without testing if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring; quarantine can end after the seventh day with a negative test result and no symptoms, Mendez said.
She noted it is important for people to wait to get tested until 5-7 days after the point of exposure. She explained that close contact is defined as spending 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person who has the virus.
“As we learn more about the virus, there has been new CDC guidance showing that the quarantine period could actually be reduced,” Mendez said in a Thursday afternoon interview. “We had the option to follow this guidance or not. We felt that in Brazos County, because of where our cases are and that we have testing options available, that this was a good fit for our community. We also thought that with those four extra days, if people are missing work and not getting paid — that four days can make a big difference.”
Dr. Seth Sullivan, the county’s alternate health authority, said in a phone interview that if an individual tests negative at five days after exposure and then develops symptoms on day nine or 10, another test is needed.
“I want to stress the importance of mask wearing and daily monitoring of symptoms throughout the 14 days from that exposure. That’s still important,” Sullivan said.
Mendez also said it is important to remember the difference between quarantine and isolation, which refers to those who test positive for the virus. Mendez said the decision on the length of quarantine could be reversed in the future if conditions call for a shift.
The CDC’s updated recommendations also included comments about a shorter quarantine period reducing economic burdens.
“CDC continues to endorse quarantine for 14 days and recognizes that any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden against a small possibility of spreading the virus. CDC will continue to evaluate new information and update recommendations as needed,” the website reads. “Local public health authorities make the final decisions about how long quarantine should last in the communities they serve, based on local conditions and needs.”
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Express Clydesdales
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.