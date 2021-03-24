Brazos County to adjust COVID-19 case count to make up for unreported positive results

The Brazos County Health District will add 2,029 positive cases of COVID-19 to its tally of cases to account for a reporting issue with a testing site, officials announced Wednesday.

Health department officials said the positive cases were the results of tests at the Curative testing location at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Bryan from Jan. 12 through March 12.

"The health district was made aware of the lack of reporting at the end of January and has been working with Curative to resolve the reporting issue since that time," a press released from the Health District said. "Curative now has a process in place to report cases directly to the health district. All other Curative testing locations have been reporting positive cases to the health district directly on a regular basis."

People who were tested at the site were notified of their results shortly after being tested, officials said, but those cases were not reported to the health department.

The previously unreported numbers would increase the overall number of cases among Brazos County residents recorded since the pandemic began to 20,914. It was unclear Wednesday how many of those cases will be considered active. Brazos County health officials consider cases older than two weeks to be recovered.