Brazos County Tax Office will not require masks

The Brazos County Tax Office will not require customer mask use in its lobby beginning Wednesday, the county announced Tuesday.

A press release from Brazos County Tax Assessor/Collector Kristy Roe indicated that employees will be required to wear masks when not at their work station, and distancing protocols in the lobby will remain.

“Ongoing disinfection of the work areas and the lobby will also continue until such time as a majority of the general public has obtained immunity,” the release reads. “The visiting public will not be required to wear masks in the lobby, but are encouraged to do so to protect the other customers and staff members. The seating in the lobby will continue to provide social distancing and the office visitors are asked to continue to observe social distancing.”