 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County Tax Office will not require masks
0 comments

Brazos County Tax Office will not require masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos County Tax Office will not require customer mask use in its lobby beginning Wednesday, the county announced Tuesday.

A press release from Brazos County Tax Assessor/Collector Kristy Roe indicated that employees will be required to wear masks when not at their work station, and distancing protocols in the lobby will remain.

“Ongoing disinfection of the work areas and the lobby will also continue until such time as a majority of the general public has obtained immunity,” the release reads. “The visiting public will not be required to wear masks in the lobby, but are encouraged to do so to protect the other customers and staff members. The seating in the lobby will continue to provide social distancing and the office visitors are asked to continue to observe social distancing.”

The tax office will continue a variety of low-contact services, including drive-thru options for simple vehicle registration and limited property tax payments. Property tax payments can be made from the website at www.brazostax.org or by phone by calling 1-888-254-4339. Payments can be mailed to the tax office or dropped in either of the external payment drop boxes located at the tax office. Motor vehicle registrations can be submitted online from the TxDMV website, obtained from all H-E-B and Kroger locations in the county, mailed or dropped in the payment drop boxes.

According to the release, the Brazos County Tax Office historically serves approximately 126,000 customers through its lobby each year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Little changing for area jails, courtrooms, schools regarding mask mandate
Latest Headlines

Little changing for area jails, courtrooms, schools regarding mask mandate

Brazos County’s jail and courtrooms will continue requiring mask use and employing other virus-related precautions, officials said Wednesday. The Texas Education Agency said Wednesday afternoon that school districts can continue requiring staff members and students wear face coverings, with the caveat that local school boards can vote to rescind virus precautions, including masks. Most local districts said Wednesday that more information will be forthcoming in the next few days.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert