Brazos County Tax Office will not require masks

The Brazos County Tax Office will not require customer mask use in its lobby beginning Wednesday, the county announced Tuesday.
A press release from Brazos County Tax Assessor/Collector Kristy Roe indicated that employees will be required to wear masks when not at their work station, and distancing protocols in the lobby will remain.
“Ongoing disinfection of the work areas and the lobby will also continue until such time as a majority of the general public has obtained immunity,” the release reads. “The visiting public will not be required to wear masks in the lobby, but are encouraged to do so to protect the other customers and staff members. The seating in the lobby will continue to provide social distancing and the office visitors are asked to continue to observe social distancing.”
The tax office will continue a variety of low-contact services, including drive-thru options for simple vehicle registration and limited property tax payments. Property tax payments can be made from the website at www.brazostax.org or by phone by calling 1-888-254-4339. Payments can be mailed to the tax office or dropped in either of the external payment drop boxes located at the tax office. Motor vehicle registrations can be submitted online from the TxDMV website, obtained from all H-E-B and Kroger locations in the county, mailed or dropped in the payment drop boxes.
According to the release, the Brazos County Tax Office historically serves approximately 126,000 customers through its lobby each year.