Brazos County Tax Office is urging taxpayers to prepare earlier for upcoming deadlines

Brazos County tax officials are reminding residents to submit full payment of their 2021 property taxes in advance of the Jan. 31 deadline due to staffing shortages at the Brazos County Tax Office.

“Local taxpayers planning to make that annual property tax payment in person are encouraged to consider planning ahead or taking advantage of various payment options to avoid what is expected to be standing room only at the Brazos County Tax Office,” Kristeen Roe, the Brazos County tax assessor/collector, said in a press release Tuesday.

“I understand that people have certain thought processes and ways that they want to handle their business and we want to do everything we can to provide the service they want,” Roe said. “But I need them to understand that it is very busy right now and we are very shorthanded, and the wait times are going to be extreme if they are going to come in person; if they could come early in the day instead of late in the day that would be helpful.”

Roe said if for some reason taxpayers have a balance and cannot come up with all of the money, if they pay what they can before the deadline, then any penalty and interest for late payment accrues only on the balance and not on the full amount.