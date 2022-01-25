Brazos County Tax Office is urging taxpayers to prepare earlier for upcoming deadlines

Brazos County tax officials are reminding residents to submit full payment of their 2021 property taxes in advance of the Jan. 31 deadline due to staffing shortages at the Brazos County Tax Office.
“Local taxpayers planning to make that annual property tax payment in person are encouraged to consider planning ahead or taking advantage of various payment options to avoid what is expected to be standing room only at the Brazos County Tax Office,” Kristeen Roe, the Brazos County tax assessor/collector, said in a press release Tuesday.
“I understand that people have certain thought processes and ways that they want to handle their business and we want to do everything we can to provide the service they want,” Roe said. “But I need them to understand that it is very busy right now and we are very shorthanded, and the wait times are going to be extreme if they are going to come in person; if they could come early in the day instead of late in the day that would be helpful.”
Roe said if for some reason taxpayers have a balance and cannot come up with all of the money, if they pay what they can before the deadline, then any penalty and interest for late payment accrues only on the balance and not on the full amount.
Depending on the day and time, she said the tax office may have 8-10 staff members out.
“We appreciate patience on their part. We are seeing a lot of COVID exposure if nothing else. For people’s safety, if they will take advantage of another option [rather than coming in person], that would be great,” she said. “While many choose the drive-thru lanes for convenience, some prefer it for additional safety. This has created extended wait times and frustration among taxpayers.”
Roe said taxpayers can shorten their wait time in line if they allow 10-15 minutes for each vehicle in line ahead of them.
The office added a walk-up payment box located near the front door for payments to be made during the day. A second payment drop in lane one of the drive-thru area is for after-hour payments and will be considered next-day payments.
Taxpayers are reminded to place payments in an envelope and seal them before using either of the payment boxes.
The office released recommendations on how taxpayers can protect themselves from late payment fees.
“Know what you need to pay. The tax office must rely on you to tell them what properties you need to pay. Bring statements or a list of property account numbers. This will save time, simplify the process and make sure everything is paid timely,” the release stated.
If statements have been misplaced, additional information is on the tax office website at www.brazostax.org.
According to the press release, payments can be submitted on the website as well by e-check, credit card, debit card, PayPal and PayPal Credit.
Roe also said credit, debit and e-check payments can be made by calling 1-888-254-4339. Taxpayers must have their property ID number and should provide a valid phone number for contact.
“When mailing payments, local taxpayers should allow for any delay in postmark by the postal service due to the routing of mail to the processing center in Houston. Payments mailed on the last day run a greater risk of receiving a delayed postmark. The tax office is required to use the postmark as the payment date,” Roe said in the release.
Roe urged residents to come the day before and drop it in the tax office drop box.
“Your post mark on your envelope determines your payment date; so many people drop it in their mail on the last day, the mailman is going to pick it up and it goes to Houston before it is postmarked, and people end up with penalty of interest, and I completely understand their frustration,” she said.
This deadline is not for people who are participating in the split payment option.
“If they made their first-half payment in November, they have until June to make their next payment. This deadline is for full payment of taxes. Not split pay or quarter pay,” Roe said.
Taxpayers are encouraged to call before the deadline to make sure their questions are answered at 775-9930.