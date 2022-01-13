Brazos County surpasses all-time high for active COVID-19 cases; 59 hospitalized

Brazos County surpassed its all-time high number of active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as health officials reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 2,983 on Thursday. The county’s previous all-time high for active cases was 2,966 on Sept. 30. Brazos County reported 123 active cases of the virus on Nov. 5, which was the lowest number of active cases in 2021.
Health officials said 4,812 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 37,375 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 777 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.
The university reported a positivity rate of 23.4% for the week that ended Saturday. The university’s spring semester starts Tuesday.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 34,024 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Fifty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 20.47% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.1% on Thursday.
Health officials said 461,243 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 101 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 5,999 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. No virus-related deaths have been reported in Brazos County since Dec. 11.