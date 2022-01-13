Brazos County surpasses all-time high for active COVID-19 cases; 59 hospitalized

Brazos County surpassed its all-time high number of active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as health officials reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 2,983 on Thursday. The county’s previous all-time high for active cases was 2,966 on Sept. 30. Brazos County reported 123 active cases of the virus on Nov. 5, which was the lowest number of active cases in 2021.

Health officials said 4,812 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 37,375 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 777 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.

The university reported a positivity rate of 23.4% for the week that ended Saturday. The university’s spring semester starts Tuesday.

