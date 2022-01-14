Brazos County surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,176 on Friday.
Health officials said 5,014 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 37,873 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 34,329 cases were considered recovered as of Friday.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 798 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
The university reported a positivity rate of 23.4% for the week that ended Saturday. The university’s spring semester starts Tuesday.
Fifty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.69% on Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.1% on Friday.
Health officials said 463,487 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 107 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 6,106 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. No virus-related deaths have been reported in Brazos County since Dec. 11.