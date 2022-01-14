Brazos County surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise to an all-time high amid a surge in omicron infections, climbing to 3,176 on Friday.

Health officials said 5,014 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 37,873 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 34,329 cases were considered recovered as of Friday.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 798 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

The university reported a positivity rate of 23.4% for the week that ended Saturday. The university’s spring semester starts Tuesday.

Fifty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.