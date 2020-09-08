Brazos County surpasses 1,000 active COVID-19 cases again

Brazos County surpassed 1,000 active COVID-19 cases again on Tuesday as health officials reported 83 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
This is the first time since July 16 that Brazos County has had more than 1,000 active cases. The number of active cases peaked among county residents on July 8 at 1,327. Brazos County's active cases then dipped down to 251 on Aug. 21 before increasing again.
The county now has 5,442 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 1,009 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of 40 from Monday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,376 people had recovered as of Tuesday.
Health officials said 82% of the new cases reported Tuesday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 51,007 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 465 more than Monday’s total.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 433 total probable cases. Of those, 79 are considered active and 354 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.67%.
Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 66% and intensive care units were at 63% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 57 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
