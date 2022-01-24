Brazos County spike in COVID-19 cases continues

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise over the weekend, with state health officials reporting 2,426 new cases of the virus among county residents from Friday through Monday.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 508, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county's positivity rate are unknown.
The 851 new cases reported by the state on Sunday was higher than any single day of new cases reported by the Brazos County Health District since the pandemic began, though the Department of State Health Services reported a higher number — 940 new cases — on Jan. 1.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 49,405 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,469 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 22.87% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 126 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with 18 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Eight COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were three intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 551 staffed hospital beds in the region, 63 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 481,934 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported seven new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 4,744 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 372 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Brazos County Health District. Four of those deaths were reported last week.
Statewide
On Monday, 33,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 4.9 million, according to state figures.