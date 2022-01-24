Brazos County spike in COVID-19 cases continues

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise over the weekend, with state health officials reporting 2,426 new cases of the virus among county residents from Friday through Monday.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 508, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county's positivity rate are unknown.

The 851 new cases reported by the state on Sunday was higher than any single day of new cases reported by the Brazos County Health District since the pandemic began, though the Department of State Health Services reported a higher number — 940 new cases — on Jan. 1.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 49,405 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,469 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.