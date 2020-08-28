Brazos County Sheriff's Office: Wanted man caught after fleeing, hiding in woods

A Bryan man wanted out of Harris County on felony charges after leading authorities on a search through the woods.
Toriano Alexis Watson, 39, now faces felony drug charges, in addition to other counts.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy learned that Watson had an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Harris County. The deputy was told a probation officer was scheduled to meet with Watson at a local fast food restaurant the next morning.
On Wednesday, deputies positioned themselves around the restaurant on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Watson arrived around 7 a.m. and got out of his car. When approached by the deputies, authorities said, he ran into the nearby woods. A perimeter was formed, and he was found about 45 minutes later hiding behind a tree, officials said.
Watson’s car was searched, and deputies said they found a handgun reported stolen out of New Mexico, four cellphones, a pipe, marijuana, 73 grams of methamphetamine pills, 36 alprazolam tablets, two bottles of liquid codeine, 24 packages of THC edibles and an unknown powder in a lidocaine bottle.
In addition to his warrant, Watson is charged with two counts of manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and evading arrest.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail. A full bond amount had not been set late Thursday.
