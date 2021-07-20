Brazos County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting in Benchley

The Brazos County Sheriff's office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Benchley on Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff's officials said that around 12:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the 5900 block of Redbud Drive. Sheriff's officials said there was a white four-door car seen in the area when shots were fired at a residence. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 361-4980. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 775-8477.