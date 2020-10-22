Brazos County sees sharp drop in number of active COVID-19 cases

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County fell by 71, to 503 cases, the Brazos County Health District reported Thursday.

Health officials reported 36 new cases on Thursday, raising the county's overall total number of cases to 7,404. The number of recovered cases increased by more than 100 over the past 24 hours, with 6,835 cases now considered recovered, compared to 6,728 recovered cases reported Wednesday.

Officials with the health department said 17% of the new cases reported Thursday were in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,031 total probable cases. Of those, 192 were considered active, and 839 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Fifteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were hospitalized Thursday, health officials said.

Brazos County's hospitals were 78% full on Thursday, with 79% of the intensive care unit beds occupied, according to health department data. Those numbers represent all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.