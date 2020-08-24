Brazos County sees 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. It was the highest number of new cases reported in one day since July 25.
The number of active cases in the county on Sunday was 297, according to figures from the Brazos County Health District, an increase of 26 from the day before. The county had dropped to 251 active cases on Friday after hitting an all-time high of 1,327 active cases July 8.
The county’s overall total number of cases reached 4,352 over the weekend, with health department officials estimating the number of recovered COVID-19 patients at just more than 4,000.
To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The county’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 17.
Over the past seven days, 168 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Brazos County, a 29% increase over the 130 cases confirmed in the prior seven-day period.
The latest surge in cases comes as students have returned to campuses across the Brazos Valley.
Last week, Texas A&M announced quarantines for two sororities after members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta houses tested positive for the virus.
Administrators at Texas A&M said 16 students were quarantining on campus last week while awaiting test results. Through Tuesday, the university reported 122 faculty and staff members and 250 students had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The number of active cases on campus was unknown, a university spokeswoman said, but in the week before classes resumed, 27 students and three employees tested positive.
Across the Brazos Valley on Sunday, 13 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized in the seven-county region of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Washington, Madison, Robertson and Leon counties, according to figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services; six of those patients were Brazos County residents, local health officials reported.
In Brazos County, hospitals were reporting bed occupancy of 68%, with intensive care units 42% full on Sunday. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
A total of 39,605 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the county since the pandemic began.
Across the state, health officials reported 3,493 new cases of the virus on Sunday, with 104 new fatalities.
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Day 3 of Texas A&M fall football practice
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.