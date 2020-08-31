Brazos County sees 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County grew by 40 on Sunday, with health officials saying 95% of those cases were in people ages 18-24 years old.
With Sunday’s new cases, Brazos County’s active number of cases increased to 518 and the overall number of cases among Brazos County residents is now at 4,703.
In the past seven days, the Brazos County Health District has confirmed 352 new cases of COVID-19, a 110% increase over the 168 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
The number of active cases in the county has increased by 221 since Aug. 23.
To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The last death, a man in his 60s who was hospitalized, was reported Thursday.
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County are among people between 15-29 years old, according to health district figures. On Sunday, 2,204 people in that age group, or about 47% of the county’s total cases, had tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of people in that age group has grown by 293 cases over the past seven days, making up 83% of the county’s new cases in the past week.
On Friday, the health district began listing probable COVID-19 cases. There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend. To date, health officials report 400 total probable cases. Of those, 134 were considered active on Sunday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. Officials said the probable cases are not listed in the daily totals released by the health department.
Health care providers in the county have performed 46,802 tests since the pandemic began, according to the health department. The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 10.05% on Sunday.
The county’s infection rate — the number of cases per 1,000 residents — was 20.33 on Sunday. The statewide average on Sunday was 20.57 cases per 1,000 residents.
On Sunday, 24 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized across the region that includes Brazos, Madison, Burleson, Grimes, Washington, Robertson and Leon counties. Eight of those people were Brazos County residents, health officials said. Hospital bed occupancy was at 72% in Brazos County on Sunday, including all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19. Across the seven-county region, six intensive care unit beds remained open, according to data compiled by the state.
Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 3,759 new cases of the virus and 90 new deaths related to COVID-19. An estimated 98,326 cases remain active in the state, and 12,510 people have died.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.