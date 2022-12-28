Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal

It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District.

As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.

“The holidays are synonymous with traveling and spending time with loved ones,” said Bill Poland, workforce development coordinator at the Brazos County Health District. “There are steps we can take to protect those around us and mitigate our risk for COVID-19, influenza or RSV which are all widely circulating. We encourage everyone who is eligible to get their flu and COVID-19 bivalent vaccine and to test after travel or family gatherings.”

Flu numbers historically peak between December and February, Poland noted.

According to the Associated Press, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there have been around 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths due to the flu so far this season. In response to high flu numbers nationwide, the Biden administration announced last week it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile.

National reports shortly before Christmas indicated that retailers such as Target, CVS and Walgreens were limiting purchase children's medications such as Children's Motrin and Children's Tylenol. CVS is restricting online purchases to two children's pain relief products; Walgreens has limited online purchases to six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction; and Target said it is limiting online purchases. Officials from those outlets in the Bryan-College Station area did not return messages Wednesday to answer whether in-store purchases also were being limited.

Furthermore, Poland said Brazos County has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, but not to the extent as in September. Additionally, Poland said there were 144 cases of respiratory syncytial virus — a common, contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract — reported in Brazos County during November and there have been 94 cases of RSV reported from two Bryan-College Station facilities this month.

The Brazos County Health District announced last week that it will distribute free rapid COVID-19 at-home tests at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tests are available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Supplies are limited to two boxes per person. Each box includes four tests.