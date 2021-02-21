 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County resumes COVID-19 reports; 115 new cases confirmed Sunday
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County resumes COVID-19 reports; 115 new cases confirmed Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Sunday.

In the first report issued since before a winter storm that caused power outages across the state, health officials said 514 cases of the virus were active in the county.

The county has confirmed 16,785 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 16,071 cases were considered recovered Sunday.

To date, 200 Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Brazos County Health District. No new deaths have been reported since Feb. 11. The county's last COVID-19 update was Feb. 14.

No hospital capacity figures have been provided to the Brazos County Health District since Feb. 12, when Bryan-College Station hospitals were 82% full, officials said.

Health department officials said 37% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were 56 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 3,546 total probable cases. Of those, 191 were considered active, and 3,355 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.53% on Sunday. Health officials said 176,220 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert