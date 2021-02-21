Brazos County resumes COVID-19 reports; 115 new cases confirmed Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Sunday.

In the first report issued since before a winter storm that caused power outages across the state, health officials said 514 cases of the virus were active in the county.

The county has confirmed 16,785 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 16,071 cases were considered recovered Sunday.

To date, 200 Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Brazos County Health District. No new deaths have been reported since Feb. 11. The county's last COVID-19 update was Feb. 14.

No hospital capacity figures have been provided to the Brazos County Health District since Feb. 12, when Bryan-College Station hospitals were 82% full, officials said.

Health department officials said 37% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.