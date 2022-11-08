Brazos County results for statewide races

At press time, Charles Schwertner, Republican, was leading Libertarian Tommy Estes in his quest to be reelected as District 5’s state senator. In Brazos County, Schwertner had 38,696 votes (70.1%) to Estes’ 16,470 votes (29.9%). Schwertner has represented Senate District 5 since 2013.

Republican John Raney was leading Libertarian Jeff Miller in his reelection bid as District 14’s state representative. In Brazos County, Raney had 29,774 votes (68.1%) to Miller’s 13,940 votes (31.9%). Raney has represented House District 14 since 2011.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican, was leading Democrat Linda Nuno and Libertarian Bill Kelsey in his attempt to be reelected. Brazos County was moved into District 10 during the redistricting process. In Brazos County, McCaul received 35,261 votes (61.6%).

Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican seeking his third term, carried more votes over Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Brazos County. Abbott received 35,655 votes (59.7%) to O’Rourke’s 22,995 (38.5%).

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican incumbent Dan Patrick received 34,780 votes (58.7%) over Democrat Mike Collier’s 22,595 votes (38.1%) and Libertarian Shanna Steele’s 1,900 votes (3.21%) in Brazos County.

In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Republican Ken Paxton received 34,181 votes (57.9%) over Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza’s 22,606 votes (38.3%) and Libertarian Mark Ash’s 2,206 votes (3.7%) in Brazos County.

In the Comptroller’s race, incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar received 36,146 votes (61.4%) over Democrat Janet Dudding’s 21,061 votes (35.8%) and Libertarian Alonzo Echevarria-Garza’s 1,627 votes (2.8%) in Brazos County. Dudding is from Brazos County.

In the land commissioner’s race, Republican Dawn Buckingham received 35,545 votes (60.7%) over Democrat Jay Kleberg’s 21,886 votes (37.8%) in Brazos County.

In the agriculture commissioner’s race, Republican incumbent Sid Miller received 36,601 votes (62.4%) over Democrat Susan Hays’ 22,033 votes (37.6%) in Brazos County.

In the Railroad commissioner’s race, incumbent Republican Wayne Christian received 35,535 votes (60.8%) over Democrat Luke Warford’s 20,248 votes (34.6%) in Brazos County.