Brazos County reports youngest virus-related death; 40 new COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported 40 new cases and one virus-related death among county residents on Wednesday.

The latest death was a man in his 20s who died at home. It is the youngest person from Brazos County to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. To date, 250 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,646.

Of those, 351 cases were active Wednesday, an increase of one from the day before. Officials said 22,045 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Wednesday was 4.17%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.