Brazos County reports two new virus-related deaths; hospital occupancy reaches 88%
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

Officials said a man and a woman who were both in their 70s were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. To date, 66 county residents have died since the pandemic began in March.

In addition to the deaths, the Brazos County Health District reported 31 new cases of the virus in the county on Wednesday, increasing the overall number of cases recorded in the county to 7,368.

The number of active cases declined overnight by 38, to 574 cases. The total number of recovered cases was 6,728 on Wednesday.

Officials said 26% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,014 total probable cases. Of those, 200 were considered active, and 814 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Thirteen people who have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were being treated in Brazos County hospitals on Wednesday, according to the health department. That is the same number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday.

Hospitals in the county were 88% full, with 67% of the intensive care unit beds in the county occupied, health officials said.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — was 8.57% on Wednesday. Health care providers have performed 85,934 tests since the pandemic began, according to county figures.

