Brazos County reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 108 new cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 108 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The three deaths were three men: one in his 70s who had been hospitalized, one in his 80s who had been hospitalized, and one in his 70s who was in hospice care.

No other information about the men was released, per the Brazos County Health District's policy on patient privacy.

To date, 127 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures.

With Wednesday's new cases, the county's overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 10,793. Of those, 1,123 cases were active on Wednesday, officials said, with 9,543 cases considered recovered.

Twenty-seven people were hospitalized in Bryan-College Station for treatment related to the virus, according to the health department. Brazos County hospitals were at 85% capacity, and intensive care units were 83% full on Wednesday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.