Brazos County reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 108 new cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 108 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.
The three deaths were three men: one in his 70s who had been hospitalized, one in his 80s who had been hospitalized, and one in his 70s who was in hospice care.
No other information about the men was released, per the Brazos County Health District's policy on patient privacy.
Support Local Journalism
To date, 127 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures.
With Wednesday's new cases, the county's overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 10,793. Of those, 1,123 cases were active on Wednesday, officials said, with 9,543 cases considered recovered.
Twenty-seven people were hospitalized in Bryan-College Station for treatment related to the virus, according to the health department. Brazos County hospitals were at 85% capacity, and intensive care units were 83% full on Wednesday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
There were 29 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,978 total probable cases. Of those, 365 were considered active, and 1,613 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.