Brazos County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County officials have confirmed 39,673 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 35,604 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The deaths of four Brazos County residents related to the virus were reported this week, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 372, according to Brazos County's official tally.

Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday, one more than the day before, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 22.51% as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.