Brazos County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

The Brazos County Health District ended its nearly two-year run of reporting daily COVID-19 data with a record high number of new cases on Friday.
Health officials reported 734 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents, with 6,134 positive test results reported by health care providers still awaiting confirmation.
The previous high for new cases in a single day was 533 on Jan. 7.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was also a new high, climbing to 3,697 cases on Friday.
Health District officials announced Friday they would no longer be providing daily updates on the number of new cases, active cases, probable cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Data for the COVID-19 outbreak in Brazos County will only be available through the Texas Department of State Health Services beginning Monday.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,108 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted. Tuesday was the first day of classes for the spring semester.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 39,673 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 35,604 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
The deaths of four Brazos County residents related to the virus were reported this week, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 372, according to Brazos County's official tally.
Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday, one more than the day before, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 22.51% as of Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 131 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region Thursday, with 24 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Fourteen COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were no intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 582 staffed hospital beds in the region, 38 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.34% on Friday.
Health officials said 475,541 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 105 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 6,355 total probable cases.