Brazos County reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since May 2020

Brazos County health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the number of active cases of the virus continued to fall. It was the first time no new cases were reported in the county since May 3, 2020.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 171 on Tuesday, down from an all-time high if 2,966 on Sept. 30. County health officials said 210 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,013 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had dropped to 50 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,483 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.