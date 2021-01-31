Brazos County reports latest death, 102 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of deaths related to the virus to 177.
The deaths of 45 Brazos County residents were reported in January. No information about the latest death, including the person's age, was released on Sunday.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District confirmed 102 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 1,523, a 3% decrease from the number of active cases reported a week ago.
The county set an all-time record for active cases at 1,858 on Jan. 17.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the region around Brazos County remained below 15% for a second straight day on Sunday. The hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, had been above 15% since Dec. 22.
According to the Department of State Health Services, the hospitalization rate on Sunday afternoon was 13.84%. After seven consecutive days of a hospitalization rate under 15%, certain occupancy restrictions can be lifted, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Health officials have recorded 15,608 total cases of the virus in the county since the pandemic began. Of those, 13,908 are recovered, according to Health District figures.
Forty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is two more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 129% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
There were 88 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Sunday — the same number as the previous day — and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 636 staffed hospital beds in the region, 114 were available Sunday, according to state figures.
There were four new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 3,196 total probable cases. Of those, 425 were considered active, and 2,771 were recovered on Sunday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.74% on Sunday. Health officials said 160,245 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Officials said 58% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 135 new cases of the virus from testing on campus for the week that ended Saturday. The university reported 1,055 COVID-19 cases in January.
There were 508 self-reported cases of the virus among students, staff and faculty members on Thursday, the last date for which data was posted on a university website. It was the highest number of positive cases among the campus community in at least 14 days.
Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 9,903 new cases of COVID-19 and 171 virus-related deaths.