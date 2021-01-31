Brazos County reports latest death, 102 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of deaths related to the virus to 177.

The deaths of 45 Brazos County residents were reported in January. No information about the latest death, including the person's age, was released on Sunday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District confirmed 102 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 1,523, a 3% decrease from the number of active cases reported a week ago.

The county set an all-time record for active cases at 1,858 on Jan. 17.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the region around Brazos County remained below 15% for a second straight day on Sunday. The hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, had been above 15% since Dec. 22.

According to the Department of State Health Services, the hospitalization rate on Sunday afternoon was 13.84%. After seven consecutive days of a hospitalization rate under 15%, certain occupancy restrictions can be lifted, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.