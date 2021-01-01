Brazos County reports four new deaths from COVID-19; 108 new cases of the virus confirmed Friday

Brazos County health officials reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday and 108 new cases of the virus.

Fifty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were 98% full, according to the Brazos County Health District.

The deaths reported Friday were all women: one in her 60s who had been hospitalized, two in their 90s who died at home and one in her 80s who died at home. No other information about the women was released, per the health department's policy on patient privacy.

To date, 136 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

With Friday's new cases, the county has recorded a total of 12,131 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 1,124 cases were active on Friday and 10,871 were considered recovered.

A surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the Brazos Valley has triggered tighter restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses, closed area bars and halted elective medical procedures in the region.