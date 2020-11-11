Brazos County reports five new virus-related deaths, 58 new COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday and 58 new cases.
To date, 79 Brazos County residents have died since the pandemic began after testing positive for the virus.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said the latest deaths were a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s, and a man in his 90s who were all hospitalized, as well as a man in his 80s who was not hospitalized.
No other information about the people was released, per the Health District's policy on patient privacy.
With Wednesday's new cases, the county's overall total number of cases is 8,247. Of those, 660 were active cases on Wednesday, with 7,508 recoveries.
Officials said 33% of the new cases reported Wednesday were people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos County's hospital occupancy was at 80% on Wednesday, health officials said, and intensive care units were 69% full. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
There were 19 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,296 total probable cases. Of those, 237 were considered active, and 1,059 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Health officials said 93,399 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available today at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.
The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
The Brazos County Health District will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss Brazos County’s COVID-19 situation, hospitalizations, flu season and virus prevention tips.
