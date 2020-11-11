Brazos County reports five new virus-related deaths, 58 new COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday and 58 new cases.

To date, 79 Brazos County residents have died since the pandemic began after testing positive for the virus.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said the latest deaths were a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s, and a man in his 90s who were all hospitalized, as well as a man in his 80s who was not hospitalized.

No other information about the people was released, per the Health District's policy on patient privacy.

With Wednesday's new cases, the county's overall total number of cases is 8,247. Of those, 660 were active cases on Wednesday, with 7,508 recoveries.

Officials said 33% of the new cases reported Wednesday were people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos County's hospital occupancy was at 80% on Wednesday, health officials said, and intensive care units were 69% full. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.