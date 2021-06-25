Brazos County reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday.

With Friday's new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,846.

Of those, 161 cases were active Friday, one fewer than the day before. Officials said 23,425 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Ten Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday — the most recent information posted on the health district's website — for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.77% on Friday. Health officials said 271,850 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 260 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.