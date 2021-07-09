Brazos County reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday.
With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,000.
Of those, 154 cases were active Friday, which is the same as the day before. Officials said 23,583 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered. On July 2, 161 active cases were reported, marking a 4.34% decrease in active cases week over week.
This week, there were 73 new COVID-19 cases reported compared to 81 new cases reported last week, showing a 9.87% decrease in the number of new cases.
Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, the same as the previous day, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 4.84%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 28 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Friday — five fewer than the previous day — and nine intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 578 staffed hospital beds in the region, 84 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.71% on Friday. Health officials said 275,430 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There was one new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,124 total probable cases. Of those, 24 were considered active, and 4,100 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 263 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos Valley
The DSHS reported 2,037 cases in Burleson County as of Friday, one more than the previous day. Of those, 25 are active. Forty-eight people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
Grimes County is now reporting 3,428 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of three. There have been 74 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus. There were 28 active cases reported Friday.
According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,284 cases. Officials said six cases are active. Forty-three people have died.
Madison County is reporting 1,731 cases. Of those, 12 cases are currently active, according to DSHS figures. Thirty-one county residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
Milam County reports 1,497 cases, six more than the previous day, with 13 of those active, DSHS reported. Forty-nine county residents have died.
In Robertson County, there are 1,817 cases with 40 that are active. DSHS officials said 47 county residents have died.
Washington County reports 3,520 cases, an increase of two. Of those, 77 were active Friday. Ninety-six Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Friday, 1,798 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.55 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 51,455 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.