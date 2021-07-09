Brazos County reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,000.

Of those, 154 cases were active Friday, which is the same as the day before. Officials said 23,583 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered. On July 2, 161 active cases were reported, marking a 4.34% decrease in active cases week over week.

This week, there were 73 new COVID-19 cases reported compared to 81 new cases reported last week, showing a 9.87% decrease in the number of new cases.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, the same as the previous day, for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Friday was 4.84%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.