Brazos County reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant

The Brazos County Health District confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Brazos County on Monday.
Health officials said Monday that they are still trying to determine if the case of omicron in Brazos County is community spread or travel-related.
The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November and has quickly made its way across the globe, including 45 states in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials say the omicron variant may spread more quickly than other variants of the virus, including the delta variant. Other information about omicron remains unknown and requires more data.
CDC officials say that current vaccines are expected to protect those who get the omicron variant against severe illness, hospitalizations and death. However, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still likely.
“What people need to know is that omicron is much more contagious than the previous variants of coronavirus,” said Mary K. Parish, the Brazos County Health District’s workforce development coordinator and public information officer. “We also know that people who have been infected with COVID but have not been vaccinated are more likely to get omicron than people who have been vaccinated. So, natural immunity is not effective in preventing omicron.”
News of the omicron variant reaching Brazos County comes as health officials reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Monday, the most new cases reported in a single day since Oct. 22.
The number of active cases in Brazos County rose from 239 to 254 over the weekend.
Parrish said that “with how easily spread omicron is, and with the holidays, we are expecting to see another spike in cases.”
Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,729 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 43 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,107 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.72% on Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region Monday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were 10 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 537 staffed hospital beds in the region, 77 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 3,086 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.82% on Monday.
Health officials said 431,111 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 5,763 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Statewide
On Monday, 8,989 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 3.6 million, according to state figures.