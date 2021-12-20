Brazos County reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant

The Brazos County Health District confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Brazos County on Monday.

Health officials said Monday that they are still trying to determine if the case of omicron in Brazos County is community spread or travel-related.

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November and has quickly made its way across the globe, including 45 states in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials say the omicron variant may spread more quickly than other variants of the virus, including the delta variant. Other information about omicron remains unknown and requires more data.

CDC officials say that current vaccines are expected to protect those who get the omicron variant against severe illness, hospitalizations and death. However, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still likely.