Brazos County reports fewest active COVID-19 cases in a year

Brazos County health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,750.

Of those, 249 cases were active Thursday, a decrease of 32 from the day before. This is the fewest number of active cases in the county since May 24.

Officials said 22,250 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Fifteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four more than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 4.74%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.72% on Thursday. Health officials said 260,818 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.