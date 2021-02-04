Brazos County reports another death, 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

The Brazos County Health District reported another COVID-19 related death and 90 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.

The latest death was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 181 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

The county has reported 15,971 cases of the virus among county residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,474 cases were active Thursday, officials said, a decrease of 11 cases from Wednesday's total. Officials said 14,316 cases are considered recovered.

Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is four fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were at 129% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.69% on Thursday. Health officials said 165,392 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.