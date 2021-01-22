Brazos County reports another death, 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Brazos County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 and 108 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Officials said a woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized was the latest Brazos County resident to die after contracting the virus. No other details about her were released, per the Brazos County Health District's policy on patient privacy.

To date, 160 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to health department figures.

With the new cases reported Friday, the county has had a total of 14,605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,626 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 47 from Thursday’s total.

Officials said 12,819 cases are considered recovered.

Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is six fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 86% capacity, and intensive care units were at 127% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.