Brazos County reports all-time high 533 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 36 hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported a record 533 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday. It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
Health officials said 2,884 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
The number of active cases of the virus among county residents rose to 1,986 on Friday, from 1,453 the day before. The county's all-time high for active cases was 2,966 on Sept. 30.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 35,976 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 489 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,622 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Thirty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 15.96% on Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.97% on Friday.
Health officials said 451,477 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 5,854 total probable cases.
To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.