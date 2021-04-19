Brazos County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases climb

Brazos County health officials reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 22,006 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said 653 were active and 21,111 were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.38% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.29% on Monday. Health officials said 240,883 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.