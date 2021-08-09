 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases surpass 600
Brazos County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases surpass 600

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the county surpassing 600.

Health officials have confirmed 24,978 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 613 cases were active on Monday, the highest number of active cases in the county since April.

The county set a 2021 low for the number of active cases on July 6 at 133 cases.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,100 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 16.42% on Saturday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.54% on Monday.

Health officials said 292,354 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 27 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,285 total probable cases. Of those, 115 were considered active, and 4,170 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

