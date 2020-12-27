 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
0 comments
breaking top story

Brazos County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Health officials did not provided case updates on Friday or Saturday because of the Christmas holiday.

The new cases reported Sunday bring the county's overall number of confirmed cases of the virus to 11,653, with 10,398 recoveries. The number of active cases among Brazos County residents dropped to 1,123, from 1,342 at the last update on Thursday.

The county recorded an all-time high of 1,364 active cases on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported since the last update on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 2,175 total probable cases. Of those, 241 were considered active on Sunday, and 1,934 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.41% on Sunday. Health officials said 123,842 tests for COVID-19 had been administered in Brazos County since the pandemic began.

Thirty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the virus on Sunday, health officials said.

Brazos County hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were 69% full on Sunday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert