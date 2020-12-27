Brazos County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Health officials did not provided case updates on Friday or Saturday because of the Christmas holiday.

The new cases reported Sunday bring the county's overall number of confirmed cases of the virus to 11,653, with 10,398 recoveries. The number of active cases among Brazos County residents dropped to 1,123, from 1,342 at the last update on Thursday.

The county recorded an all-time high of 1,364 active cases on Tuesday.

To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported since the last update on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 2,175 total probable cases. Of those, 241 were considered active on Sunday, and 1,934 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.41% on Sunday. Health officials said 123,842 tests for COVID-19 had been administered in Brazos County since the pandemic began.