Brazos County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Health officials have confirmed 25,365 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 773 cases were active on Friday, five more than the day before.
The county reported 482 new cases for the week, a 65% increase over the 291 cases reported the prior week.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,325 cases were considered recovered on Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of two from the day before.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 23.16% on Wednesday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 132 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, an increase of four from the day before, and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 570 staffed hospital beds in the region, 42 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 10,791 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday. It was the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since the first week February.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.6% on Friday.
Health officials said 294,788 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,300 total probable cases. Of those, 108 were considered active, and 4,192 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 267 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.