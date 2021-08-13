Brazos County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 25,365 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 773 cases were active on Friday, five more than the day before.

The county reported 482 new cases for the week, a 65% increase over the 291 cases reported the prior week.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,325 cases were considered recovered on Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of two from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 23.16% on Wednesday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}