Brazos County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported nine new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday, the lowest number of new cases in a single day since July 9.

The number of active cases in Brazos County continued to fall on Thursday, dropping to 378. County health officials said 1,242 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,873 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,145 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6% on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.3% on Thursday.