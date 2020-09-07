Brazos County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County Health District officials reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The county now has 5,359 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, health officials said 969 were active Monday, an increase of 49 from Sunday's total. The health district reports 4,333 people have recovered from the illness, an increase of 39 from Sunday's total.
Health officials said 86% of the new cases recorded Monday were among people ages 18-24.
There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 433 total probable cases. Of those, 92 are considered active and 341 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County's hospital bed occupancy was at 62% Monday and intensive care units were at 50% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.61%.
To date, 57 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.