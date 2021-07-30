Brazos County reports 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the county approaching 500.

Health officials have confirmed 24,592 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 479 cases were active on Friday, the highest number of active cases in the county since April.

The number of new cases reported Friday was the highest single-day total since April 19.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,848 cases were considered recovered on Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of one from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 12.13% on Thursday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.6% on Friday.