 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,754.

Of those, 203 cases were active Thursday, a decrease of six from the day before. Officials said 23,297 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Watch now as Shehan Jeyarajah explains why the Texas A&M defense was chosen as the cover subject of this year's Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one more than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 7.38%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.8% on Thursday. Health officials said 269,894 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,094 total probable cases. Of those, three were considered active, and 4,091 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World's third largest diamond unearthed in Africa

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert