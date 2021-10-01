Brazos County reports 8 deaths, 193 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

The number of active cases in the county decreased to 2,963 after reaching an all-time high of 2,974 on Thursday. Health officials said 2,281 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a woman in her 60s, three men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 100s, health officials said. Six of those people were hospitalized, officials said.

To date, 334 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 31,839 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 28,533 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.