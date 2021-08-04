 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Brazos County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

Health officials have confirmed 24,775 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County rose to 538, an increase of 24 from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,972 cases were considered recovered on Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of eight from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 16.52% on Tuesday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.59% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 288,566 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were eight new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,243 total probable cases. Of those, 80 were considered active, and 4,163 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

