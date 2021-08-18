 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Brazos County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

Health officials have confirmed 25,567 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County fell to 789, a decrease of one from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,508 cases were considered recovered on Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of two from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 25.49% on Wednesday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.57% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 298,326 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 26 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,339 total probable cases. Of those, 96 were considered active, and 4,243 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 267 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

